News / Nation

Cull to halt Hong Kong swine fever

Xinhua
  09:30 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
About 6,000 pigs will be culled.
Xinhua
  09:30 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0

A case of African swine fever has been confirmed at a slaughterhouse in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

About 6,000 pigs will be culled.

Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of the HKSAR government, confirmed the ASF virus was found in a pig in the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse in the New Territories.

Chan said in order to minimize the risk of ASF virus spreading, all pigs in the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse would be culled so that thorough cleansing and disinfection could be conducted.

“The operation of the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse will be suspended until the completion of the disinfection work,” Chan said, adding that the SAR government would enhance surveillance and testing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     