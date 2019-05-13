News / Nation

Illegally loaded farm vehicle overturns, killing 12

Xinhua
  14:07 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
The farm vehicle in a rollover accident in east China was illegally loaded with 22 people before it overturned halfway up a mountain in Songmen town on Sunday.
Imaginechina

A farm vehicle illegally loaded with 22 people overturns halfway up a mountain on Sunday.

The farm vehicle in a rollover accident in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, was illegally loaded with 22 people before it overturned halfway up a mountain in Songmen town Sunday, the traffic management bureau of the Ministry of Public Security said.

Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured in the accident. The ministry said upon receiving the report, it dispatched a working group to Wenling to guide the investigation and the handling of the aftermath of the accident.

