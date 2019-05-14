News / Nation

Former senior provincial official arrested for taking bribes

Miao Ruilin, former vice governor of east China's Jiangsu Province, has been formally arrested for taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Tuesday.
The Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission announced in November last year that Miao was under investigation. He was expelled from the Party and dismissed from office for multiple violations on April 28.

The NSC has completed the investigation into his case and handed it over to prosecuting agencies, the statement said. 

