Former Shaanxi vice governor sentenced to 15 years for graft

Feng Xinzhu, former vice governor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for taking bribes worth 70.47 million yuan (US$10.2 million).
Feng was fined 7 million yuan and his illegal gains will be turned in to the national treasury, according to a statement by the Intermediate People's Court of Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province

The court found that between 1999 and 2017, Feng took advantage of his positions to benefit others in investment, mineral exploitation, construction contracting, loan and personnel promotion.

In return, he accepted gifts and money worth 70.47 million yuan.

The statement said the court handed down the sentence while taking into consideration the fact that Feng confessed, showed repentance and was cooperative in returning his illegal gains.  

