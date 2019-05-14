News / Nation

China pilots waste-free cities

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0
Eleven cities and five areas in China have been selected to pilot waste-free programs and curb trash created in cities.
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0

Eleven cities and five areas in China have been selected to pilot waste-free programs and curb trash created in cities.

The pilot programs, led by Ministry of Ecology and Environment and 17 other ministerial-level bodies, were launched in Shenzhen Monday.

Participating cities include Shenzhen, downtown Chongqing, Sanya in Hainan, and eight other cities across China.

The Xiongan New Area, Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Yizhuang, China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city, Guangze County in Fujian Province and Ruijin in Jiangxi Province also joined the program.

About 10 billion tonnes of solid waste are produced annually in China, according to Du Xiangwan, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The amount of waste, if poorly handled, will be a huge burden for the environment and waste of resources, said Du.

Zero waste in cities calls for reducing trash production at the source, cutting landfill and increasing recycling.

"The long-term goal is to minimize solid waste production, maximize the use of trash-recycled resources and safe disposal," Du said. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     