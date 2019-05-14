News / Nation

Telling tales from overseas

Xu Wei
  21:44 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0
Director's experience as a father inspires a new TV series about family relationships and real-life issues. 
“Over the Sea I Come to You,” a series about Chinese overseas students and their families, begins on Dragon TV on Sunday.

Starring Sun Honglei and Xin Zhilei, the series revolves around the parents in three Chinese families who go on overseas study tours with their children. However, each has to deal with new challenges such as language, cultural differences and parent-child relationships.

Sun plays a considerate father who has trouble getting along with his teenage son. 

The series — director Yao Xiaofeng’s latest attempt at tackling real-life issues following “Tiger Mom” and “Gentlemen” — is inspired by his experience as a father accompanying his child to study overseas. 

