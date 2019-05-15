News / Nation

Xi, Peng host banquet for CDAC guests

  09:45 UTC+8, 2019-05-15
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet in honor of guests who are in Beijing for the upcoming Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.
  09:45 UTC+8, 2019-05-15
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan (center) pose with foreign leaders and guests who are in Beijing to attend the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations yesterday. The CDAC starts today and runs until May 22. The conference will focus on cultural diversity, exchanges and mutual learning. It will gather more than 2,000 government officials and representatives of various circles from 47 Asian countries and regions and from those outside the region. In his speech during a banquet for the guests at the Great Hall of the People, Xi said the CDAC is in line with the general trend of cooperation and development in Asia and the expectations of people of all countries for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet yesterday evening in honor of guests who are in Beijing for the upcoming Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.

While delivering a speech at the banquet in the Great Hall of the People, Xi said the CDAC is held in line with the general trend of cooperation and development in Asia and the expectations of people of all countries and regions for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

The conference, which begins today, will serve as an exchange and mutual learning platform for the common development of various civilizations, Xi said.

Noting that Asia is a major birthplace of human civilization, Xi said Asian civilizations have exchanged amid openness, grown together thanks to inclusiveness, and developed through innovation, to become splendid on the world stage.

China adheres to the protection and inheritance of its fine traditional culture, promotes exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, and contributes to the progress of human civilization, he added.

Source: Xinhua
