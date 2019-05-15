Xi calls for harmonious co-existence of various civilizations

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday asked countries to create conditions for other civilizations to develop while keeping their own vibrant.

"We should leave various civilizations in the world all in full blossom," Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.

There would be no clash of civilizations as long as people are able to appreciate the beauty of them all, Xi said.