CDAC helps promote understanding, friendship among people from different countries: Thai scholar

  14:43 UTC+8, 2019-05-15
The Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations is important as it helps promote understanding and friendship among people from different countries, a Thai scholar said.

Sunait Chutintaranond, a history professor from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The CDAC opened Wednesday in Beijing. China is holding the conference under the theme of "exchanges and mutual learning among Asian civilizations and a community with a shared future."

Sunait said sustainable relationship between countries of different civilizations depends on understanding between their peoples of each other's lifestyle, religion, among others.

"I think it is a good thing that such a conference on Asian civilizations is held," he said.

Noting that the world faces many problems such as climate change, the Thai academic said it would be difficult to solve if people cannot understand the culture behind those problems.

Sunait also stressed the young people' role in inheriting civilizations, saying "Any policy to teach youths to realize the values of their own culture may come first so that they could adopt and adapt themselves properly."

The ongoing CDAC draws more than 2,000 government officials and representatives of various circles from 47 Asian countries and other countries outside the region.

There will be discussions on various topics, including tourism, culture, people-to-people exchanges and sharing of governance experience.

Other activities such as an Asian cultural carnival, Asian civilization week and Asian food festival will also be held during the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

