Trend of economic cooperation across Taiwan Strait irresistible: spokesperson

The support for Taiwan-funded enterprises to develop on the mainland remains consistent and explicit, and the trend of the cross-Strait economic cooperation is irresistible, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Some people from Taiwan have the intention of undermining economic relations across the Taiwan Strait amid China-US trade tensions, which is just their wishful thinking, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

"Investment by enterprises follows the laws of economics, not politics," Ma said.

Ma made the remarks at a journalist's request to make comments on the Taiwan financial authorities' recent claim that China-US trade tensions had affected the distribution of enterprises and lent Taiwan an opportunity to withdraw Taiwan investment in the mainland.

"No matter how the external environment changes, our attitude of supporting Taiwan-funded enterprises to develop on the mainland remains consistent and explicit," Ma said, adding that the mainland had adopted a slew of preferential policies for Taiwan and more relevant policies would be formulated to create a favorable business environment for Taiwan-funded enterprises.

The mainland authorities issued 31 preferential policies for Taiwan in February 2018 aiming to provide equal treatment to Taiwan compatriots coming to the mainland for living, study and work, including equal treatment in house purchasing and obtaining professional qualifications.