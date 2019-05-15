Trend of economic cooperation across Taiwan Strait irresistible: spokesperson

News / Nation

Xinhua
  15:57 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
The support for Taiwan-funded enterprises to develop on the mainland remains consistent and explicit, and the trend of the cross-Strait economic cooperation is irresistible, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Some people from Taiwan have the intention of undermining economic relations across the Taiwan Strait amid China-US trade tensions, which is just their wishful thinking, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

"Investment by enterprises follows the laws of economics, not politics," Ma said.

Ma made the remarks at a journalist's request to make comments on the Taiwan financial authorities' recent claim that China-US trade tensions had affected the distribution of enterprises and lent Taiwan an opportunity to withdraw Taiwan investment in the mainland.

"No matter how the external environment changes, our attitude of supporting Taiwan-funded enterprises to develop on the mainland remains consistent and explicit," Ma said, adding that the mainland had adopted a slew of preferential policies for Taiwan and more relevant policies would be formulated to create a favorable business environment for Taiwan-funded enterprises.

The mainland authorities issued 31 preferential policies for Taiwan in February 2018 aiming to provide equal treatment to Taiwan compatriots coming to the mainland for living, study and work, including equal treatment in house purchasing and obtaining professional qualifications.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily.

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily

