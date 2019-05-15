News / Nation

Public transport assists visitors to Beijing horticultural expo

More than 500,000 tourists have used Beijing's public transport system to visit the ongoing International Horticultural Exhibition held on the city's northern outskirts, local authorities said Wednesday.

As of May 13, about 64 percent of visitors to the expo took public transport such as buses and trains to reach the expo site in Beijing's Yanqing District, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

To better serve visitors, the city launched seven new bus routes linking downtown Beijing with the expo site and increased the frequency of trains running between downtown Beijing and Yanqing.

Visitors are advised to use public transport to visit the expo, especially on holidays such as Dragon Boat Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival.

With the theme of "Live Green, Live Better," the expo, the largest of its kind in the world, opened to the public on April 29 and will last until Oct. 7. It is expected to receive about 16 million visitors from around the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
