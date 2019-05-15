China to build new national supercomputing center

China will construct a new National Supercomputer Center in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, according to Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

Xinhua

It will be China's seventh national supercomputer center. The others are in the cities of Tianjin, Jinan, Changsha, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuxi.

The construction of the new supercomputing center is scheduled to be finished in 2020. It will be capable of performing 100 petaflops per second.

Constructed and operated by Zhengzhou University, the new supercomputing center will develop applications in artificial intelligence, equipment manufacturing, precision medicine and biological breeding, said the newspaper.