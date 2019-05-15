News / Nation

China to build new national supercomputing center

Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2019-05-15
China will construct a new National Supercomputer Center in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, according to Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.
Photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the prototype of Tianhe-3, a supercomputer capable of at least a billion billion calculations per second, during the 2nd World Intelligence Congress in north China's Tianjin.

It will be China's seventh national supercomputer center. The others are in the cities of Tianjin, Jinan, Changsha, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuxi.

The construction of the new supercomputing center is scheduled to be finished in 2020. It will be capable of performing 100 petaflops per second.

Constructed and operated by Zhengzhou University, the new supercomputing center will develop applications in artificial intelligence, equipment manufacturing, precision medicine and biological breeding, said the newspaper. 

