7 sentenced for drug dealing in north China

A court in north China's Shanxi Province has sentenced seven gang members to prison for their roles in a drug-dealing case involving more than 600 kg of caffeine.

The key figure of the gang, surnamed Ning, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined 300,000 yuan (about US$44,118), according to a court in Shanxi's Jishan County. Ning has been jailed for drug-related crimes before.

Ning's main accomplice, surnamed Huang, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined 100,000 yuan.

The five other gang members have received sentences ranging from one month and 10 days to six years. Six members of the gang are related.