News / Nation

7 sentenced for drug dealing in north China

Xinhua
  17:03 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
A court in north China's Shanxi Province has sentenced seven gang members to prison for their roles in a drug-dealing case involving more than 600 kg of caffeine.
Xinhua
  17:03 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0

A court in north China's Shanxi Province has sentenced seven gang members to prison for their roles in a drug-dealing case involving more than 600 kg of caffeine.

The key figure of the gang, surnamed Ning, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined 300,000 yuan (about US$44,118), according to a court in Shanxi's Jishan County. Ning has been jailed for drug-related crimes before.

Ning's main accomplice, surnamed Huang, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined 100,000 yuan.

The five other gang members have received sentences ranging from one month and 10 days to six years. Six members of the gang are related. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     