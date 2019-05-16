News / Nation

Fishing ban begins in Xiongan

Xinhua
  19:28 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
The first fishing ban has begun in Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area in north China's Hebei Province, in an effort to protect fishery resources and biodiversity.
Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2019 shows the Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. 

The fishing ban started Thursday and will be effective until July 31, according to the agriculture and rural affairs bureau of Anxin county in Xiongan.

Authorities with the bureau will take measures to ensure that the ban is strictly implemented.

In April 2017, China announced the establishment of the Xiongan New Area, which is about 100 km southwest of Beijing and spans three counties in Hebei.

Ecological restoration in Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, has been reinforced since the New Area was set up. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
