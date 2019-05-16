News / Nation

Over half Chinese elderly suffer from hypertension

Over half of Chinese elderly suffer from hypertension, and the prevalence reaches nearly 90 percent among those aged 80 and above, according to a 2019 guideline on the management of the disease.

The document was jointly issued by the Hypertension Branch of the Chinese Geriatrics Society and the National Clinical Research Center of the Geriatric Diseases.

Experts suggest a slow and cautious approach in lowering blood pressure for the elderly.

May 17 is World Hypertension Day. 

