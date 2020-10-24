One asymptomatic COVID-19 case reported in Xinjiang's Kashgar
An asymptomatic case was detected during COVID-19 testing in Shufu County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday, according to the local health commission.
The patient, a 17-year-old female, tested positive on Saturday and has been placed under quarantine.
