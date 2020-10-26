Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 161 new asymptomatic cases, including 24 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

It added that 20 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, 11 were reported in Shanghai, two each in Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi, and one each in Hebei, Shanxi, Fujian, Guangdong and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

On Sunday, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 3,248 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,993 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 255 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,810. Of them, 265 patients were still being treated, including four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,911 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,317 close contacts were still under medical observation after 944 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.