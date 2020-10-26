Chinese war epic 'Sacrifice' starts national release

Co-directed by Guan Hu, Guo Fan and Lu Yang, the film is a tribute to the People's Volunteer Army of China, which participated in the Korean War (1950-53).

The epic Chinese war film “Sacrifice” began its national release on Sunday.

Co-directed by Guan Hu, Guo Fan and Lu Yang, the film is a tribute to the People's Volunteer Army of China, which participated in the Korean War (1950-53).

Starring Zhang Yi, Wu Jing and Deng Chao, the film portrays the bravery, patriotism and unyielding spirit of Chinese soldiers.

It also explores humanity and brotherhood in extreme conditions and the importance of peace.

According to director Guan, the film will impress today’s younger generations with the spirit, bravery and fearless sacrifice of the Chinese army at that time.

The film’s actors also received weeks of special physical trainings before the shooting started. They did most of the action scenes in the film on their own.