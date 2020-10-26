News / Nation

Buddhist temple in Shanghai launches project for hospice care

Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple has launched a hospice care project ahead of the Double Ninth Festival, which falls on Sunday this year.
Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0

Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple, a Buddhist temple with a history of more than 130 years, has launched a hospice care project ahead of the Double Ninth Festival, which falls on Sunday this year.

   The Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, is an occasion to care for and send blessings to the elderly throughout China.

   All the 246 community health centers in Shanghai have launched such care services, serving a total of 11,600 people from Sept. 2019 to Aug. 2020 in the city, data from the municipal health commission showed.

   "Shanghai, as a megacity, has an increasingly greying population. We believe the whole society should pay attention to hospice care under such circumstances," said Juexing, abbot of the temple.

   "To better meet social demands, we have launched this project so we can promote hospice care and improve people's quality of life," he added.

   The temple will cooperate with designated hospitals and medical colleges to carry out research and train volunteers on hospice care services.

   "Only by strengthening education on elderly care among the youth can we do a better job in this aspect," Juexing said.  

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     