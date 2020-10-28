News / Nation

China vows to act amid arms sales to Taiwan

China urges the United States to stop the arms sales to prevent further damage to China-US relations, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
China’s foreign ministry said the country will take necessary measures to uphold its sovereignty and security interests, after the United States approved a further US$2.4 billion in potential arms sales to Taiwan.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to US$2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

A formal notifications to Congress by the State Department covered the proposed sale of up to 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems, which includes 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Surface Launched Missiles to serve as coastal defense cruise missiles. The notification gives Congress 30 days to object to any sales.

The move comes days after the State Department approved the potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of US$1.8 billion.

On Monday, China said it was imposing sanctions on Boeing Defense, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and other US companies involved in the arms sales. The sales come in the run-up to the November 3 US presidential election.

