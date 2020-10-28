News / Nation

No space for any separatist activity seeking 'Taiwan independence': spokesperson

Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2020-10-28
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reaffirmed that no space is allowed for separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" in any form.
Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2020-10-28

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media question.

"We remain as firm as a rock in our resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and will never leave any space for separatist activities seeking 'Taiwan independence' in any form," Zhu said.

The Democratic Progressive Party authority and separatist elements pushing for "Taiwan independence" have colluded with external forces and intensified provocations to seek "Taiwan independence," which is the root cause of the current complex and grave situation across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu noted.

Source: Xinhua
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
