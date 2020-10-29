News / Nation

Pompeo's claim of 'China threat' dismissed as lies

Shine
  01:22 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
China is not a threat, but an opportunity, Chinese foreign ministry said, adding that nothing can stop the global trend of peaceful development and win-win cooperation.
Shine
  01:22 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0

Just a week ahead of America’s presidential election, senior US officials stepped up their anti-China message — widely pushed by the Trump administration — during a visit to India, a move that quickly drew opposition from Beijing.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US and India would “confront threats to their freedom and sovereignty” during his visit to India for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Chinese foreign ministry refutes Pompeo’s so-called “China threat” claim as one of Pompeo’s cliched anti-China lies.

By doing this, the US is indeed trying to get China back to the state of poverty and backwardness, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday as he responded to a series of questions regarding Pompeo’s visit in the Indo-Pacific region.

China is not a threat, but an opportunity, Wang said, adding that nothing can stop the global trend of peaceful development and win-win cooperation.

He also urged the US not to force Sri Lanka to pick sides as Pompeo arrived in the country for the second stop of his visit.

The Chinese Embassy in India on Tuesday urged the United States to “respect facts and truth, abandon the Cold War and the zero-sum mentality, stop hyping up the so-called ‘China threat,’ and stop the wrong actions that undermine regional peace and stability.”

The embassy said in a statement that Pompeo and other senior officials repeated lies, attacked and made allegations against China, violated the norms of international relations and basic principles of diplomacy, instigated China’s relations with other countries in the region, which once again exposed their ideological bias.

“The Chinese side expresses its firm opposition to it,” the statement said.

In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper called for deepening ties between the two countries. That, he said, is particularly important “in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing actions by China.”

“The Indo-Pacific strategy lost its economic backbone after the US withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement,” commented Sun Chenghao, an assistant research fellow at the Institute of American Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

The Chinese Embassy noted that the so-called “Indo-Pacific strategy” proposed by the United States is to stir up confrontation among different groups and blocs and to stoke geopolitical competition, in a bid to maintain the dominance of the United States, organize closed and exclusive ideological cliques.

China has been advocating that the development of bilateral relations between countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability and development, and not infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of a third party, the statement said.

On the boundary question, the embassy said it was a bilateral matter between China and India.

“China and India have the wisdom and ability to handle their differences properly. There’s no space for a third party to intervene,” it added.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     