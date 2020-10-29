News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 23 in Xinjiang

Xinhua
  09:38 UTC+8, 2020-10-29
Chinese mainland reported 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday: 23 domestically transmitted and 24 imported.
Xinhua
  09:38 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
CFP

People wait to board an airplane at Kashgar Airport in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on October 27, 2020. 

Chinese health authority said on Thursday that it received reports of 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, including 23 that were domestically transmitted and 24 imported.

All the domestically-transmitted cases were asymptomatic cases from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that were re-categorized as confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission and Xinjiang's health commission.

The 23 cases were reported in Shufu County of south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, the Xinjiang health commission said, adding that no new asymptomatic cases were reported on Wednesday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the NHC said in its daily report.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Inner Mongolia, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Wednesday, seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,308 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,022 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 286 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,915. Of them, 338 patients were still being treated, including seven in severe condition.

Altogether 80,943 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was no suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 11,296 close contacts were still under medical observation after 546 were discharged Wednesday, according to the commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
