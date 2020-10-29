News / Nation

Helping veterans into civilian workforce

Hangzhou's first veterans entrepreneurship service association that helps retired military personnel join the civilian workforce was established this week.
Hangzhou's first veterans entrepreneurship service association was established on October 27, with 17 government departments and 36 local companies participating. The association's mission is to boost startups and employment among retired military personnel.

“The association aims to build a high-quality platform for retired soldiers to start businesses and find jobs, and in return improve their sense of gain,” said Wang Yongbin, director of the Jianggan District Veterans Affairs Bureau. “We shall take better care of our retired servicemen and women as they have made great contributions to the country.”

The association is expected to gather social resources from local universities, organizations, government departments and enterprises, providing online and offline services in the fields of vocational training and project incubation.

Jiang Huaping, president of Hangzhou Bopu Environment Service, was selected as the association's chairman. After retiring from the military, he founded the company in 2008, which has developed into one of Hangzhou's leading environmental protection companies.

“So far, we have recruited more than 100 retired servicemen," Jiang said. "Some have worked at my company for more than 10 years. My military experience makes me prefer veterans, since they often have advantages in terms of teamwork and cooperation."

In July, Jiang established Hangzhou’s first private service station for veterans, providing skill training and social charity projects. He also created a foundation to support impoverished veterans.

Hanghzou’s first veterans entrepreneurship service association has been established. 

