News / Nation

Shanghai promoting eco-friendly funerals

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:40 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery official tells conference that the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed people's views on death and calls for more attention on a respect for life.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:40 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Shanghai promoting eco-friendly funerals
Ti Gong

Tributes are paid to the heroes in the battle against coronavirus and those who perished in the pandemic.

Eco-friendly burials and the development of China's funeral and interment sector were the focus of a two-day conference in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Ecological cemeteries should be leisure space for the public in the future, to enhancing the public’s understanding of happiness, said Lu Hong, a professor with the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.

Wei Chao, deputy director of the Shanghai Funeral and Interment Service Center, said the city is taking an ecological approach to funeral and interment reform with efforts to promoting eco-friendly burials such as sea burials and biodegradable urns buried under trees.

"The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed people's views on death and calls for more attention on a respect for life," said Yi Hua, director of the culture and education commission of Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery and director of the China Funeral Association’s experts’ committee. "Funeral and interment is not only the treatment of bodies, but it calls on a deep spiritual side."

Live broadcasts of the conference on Wednesday and Thursday attracted nearly 15,000 viewers. It was first held in 2007 to promote China's funeral and interment reform and development.

Attendees paid tribute to heroes in the battle against coronavirus and those who died.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     