Communique of 5th plenary session of 19th CPC Central Committee released

The communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was released on Thursday.
The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is held in Beijing, capital of China, from October 26 to 29, 2020.

The communique was passed at the session held in Beijing from October 26 to 29.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made an important speech at the session, according to the communique.

The plenary session heard and discussed a work report that Xi delivered on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, it said.

The session also adopted the CPC Central Committee's proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035. Xi explained the draft document to the plenary session.

The session was attended by 198 members of the CPC Central Committee and 166 alternate members of the CPC Central Committee.

Also present were members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and senior officials of relevant sectors, as well as a number of delegates to the 19th CPC National Congress who work at the grass-roots level, experts and scholars.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
