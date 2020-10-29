News / Nation

Chinese, US militaries to hold talks on humanitarian aid, disaster relief

Based on an agreement between the Chinese and US militaries, the two sides will hold a video conference to discuss humanitarian aid and disaster relief in mid-November.
China's Defense Ministry

A file photo of Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

Based on an agreement between the Chinese and US militaries, the two sides will hold a video conference to discuss humanitarian aid and disaster relief in mid-November, Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday.

According to Wu, the two sides will also hold a video conference on maritime security.

Wu said China-US military relations are an important part of the relations between the two countries. "It is in the common interest of both sides to maintain the stability of the China-US military relations and this requires joint efforts," he said.

On October 20, the leaders of China's Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission had a phone conversation with senior officials of the American Department of Defense to exchange in-depth views on the relationship between the two militaries and issues of mutual concern, Wu said.

"The two sides agreed to strengthen communication between the two militaries, manage and control disparities and carry out cooperation in areas of common interest," he said.

The Chinese and American armies also held a video conference on crisis communication between October 28 and 29.

Wu noted that China will continue to uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and strive to promote China-US relations on the track of coordination, cooperation and stability.

"It is hoped that the US and China will meet each other halfway, reduce hostility, refrain from provocations, strengthen communication, manage risks and play a constructive role in the stable development of relations between the two militaries," Wu stressed.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
