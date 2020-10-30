News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, including 1 locally transmitted

Xinhua
  09:35 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
A new locally transmitted COVID-19 case was reported in east China's Shandong Province on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
Xinhua
  09:35 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0

A new locally transmitted COVID-19 case was reported in east China's Shandong Province on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

A total of 53 new asymptomatic cases, including 39 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

It added that 24 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Thursday.

Six new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, 13 were reported in Shanghai, four in Fujian, two each in Tianjin, Guangdong and Sichuan, and one in Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

On Thursday, 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,332 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,044 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 288 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,940. Of them, 339 patients were still being treated, including seven in severe condition.

Altogether 80,967 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 12,863 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,255 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     