CPC Central Committee establishes news release mechanism, holds 1st press conference

A CPC Central Committee press conference started on Friday morning, introducing and elaborating on the guiding principles of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session.

Xinhua

The Communist Party of China Central Committee held its first press conference on Friday to introduce and elaborate on the guiding principles of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session, marking the establishment of the CPC Central Committee's news release mechanism.

The establishment of the news release mechanism is an important institutional arrangement and innovation for upholding and strengthening overall Party leadership and improving the Party's governance capability, a senior official said at the press conference.

Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, said the mechanism was established to meet the need of new situations and the demands of the day as socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.

The four-day fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee concluded on Thursday.

The 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee's fifth plenary session has spoken highly of the decisive achievements made in securing a victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The work of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee since the 19th CPC Central Committee's fourth plenary session has been fully recognized by the fifth session, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has personally led the formulation of the CPC Central Committee's proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, an official.

Xi acted as head of the proposal drafting group, said Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, at the press conference.