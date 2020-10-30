News / Nation

New rules for passengers flying to China

Passengers on flights to China from some countries will be required to take both nucleic acid and lgM antibody tests within 48 hours before boarding.
Passengers on flights to China from some countries will be required to test negative for the novel coronavirus within 48 hours before boarding, according to notices on the websites of Chinese embassies in countries including the US, the UK, Ireland, France, Poland, Spain and Italy. 

Starting from November 6, passengers on direct flights from the US must have both nucleic acid and IgM antibody tests before the flight. Those who test negative can apply for a green health code or a health status declaration from the embassy.

Travelers from the US transiting through a third country to China must take the tests in the US and the country of transit and apply for a health code from the Chinese embassy or consulates in the US and in the transit country. 

The notice advises against passengers from third countries traveling to China via the US as major airports in the US are not equipped with the required tests.

The Chinese embassy in the UK issued a notice that from November 7, passengers departing the country for China should complete nucleic acid and IgM antibody tests within 48 hours before boarding. The consulates general in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast will approve applications for health codes or health status declarations.

The websites of Chinese embassies in France, Italy and some other countries posted similar notices. 

The notice on the website of the Chinese embassy in the US.

