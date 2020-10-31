Chinese-made airliners showcased at air show

China's first domestically developed narrow body aircraft, the C9191, went through its paces for the first time, at the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention on Saturday.

China's first home-developed regional jet ARJ21 was also on display at the air show in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The No. 105 C919, which is undergoing test flying in Nanchang, performed takeoff, landing, turning and other manoeuvres.

Professional cameras were installed in the cockpit and on the wings to livestream the jet's performance on large screens on site and through the Internet.

The first six prototypes of the C919 are undergoing a series of tests in northwest Shaanxi Province, as well as east Shandong and Jiangxi provinces to acquire airworthiness certificates, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said.

Manufacturing has also begun on parts for the first batch of C919s for commercial use.

The C919, with 168 seats and a range of 5,555 kilometers, will compete for orders with the Airbus 320 neo and the Boeing 737 MAX.

COMAC has secured 850 orders from 30 foreign and domestic airlines for the C919. The first C919 made its maiden flight from Shanghai on May 5, 2017. The CR929 passenger jet, a Sino-Russian project, has entered the detailed design phase.

Hosted by the Nanchang government and organized by the Nanchang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone, this year's Nanchang air show is themed "Jiangxi aircraft take off."

