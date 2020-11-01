Hong Kong reports 7 new COVID-19 cases with one untraceable

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking Hong Kong's tally to 5,330.

Of the newly-reported cases, six had a travel history during the incubation period, and the remaining one was a local case with unknown source of infection, the CHP said.

Less than 10 preliminary positive cases were also reported on the day.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 93 patients are being treated in hospitals, including nine in critical condition.