Authorities talk to Ant Group executives

Financial regulators summoned Ma Yun, Chairman Jing Xiandong and President Hu Xiaoming of Ant Group for talks, the details of which were not immediately available.

The People's Bank of China and three other regulatory authorities summoned Ma Yun, Chairman Jing Xiandong and President Hu Xiaoming of Ant Group on Monday for talks over regulations, according to the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Administration.

The other participating departments were the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.



On Monday evening, Ant Group told media that it will implement regulatory advice and continue to enhance its ability to provide services to help the development of the economy and people's livelihood.



The details of the talks were not immediately available.

