Hengdian hosts film, TV industry conference

The 2020 New Era Film and Television Culture Industry Development Conference was recently held in Hengdian, Zhejiang Province.

The conference gathered China’s film and TV professionals to exchange views on the industry, as well as the influence of recent technological progress.

Yang Xiaopei, founder and CEO of Xixi Pictures, said that it is important to adopt standardized management of TV and film projects that covers scriptwriting, shooting and distribution.

“Content, talent and technology are the core elements of this process,” Yang said.

She also urged industry insiders to cultivate more talented professionals to produce creative content.

Advanced technology for shooting and post-production will also propel the development of Chinese TV and film productions.