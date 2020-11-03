News / Nation

Hengdian hosts film, TV industry conference

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
The conference gathered showbiz professionals to exchange their views on the industry, as well as the influence of recent technological progress.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0

The 2020 New Era Film and Television Culture Industry Development Conference was recently held in Hengdian, Zhejiang Province.

The conference gathered China’s film and TV professionals to exchange views on the industry, as well as the influence of recent technological progress.

Yang Xiaopei, founder and CEO of Xixi Pictures, said that it is important to adopt standardized management of TV and film projects that covers scriptwriting, shooting and distribution. 

“Content, talent and technology are the core elements of this process,” Yang said. 

She also urged industry insiders to cultivate more talented professionals to produce creative content. 

Advanced technology for shooting and post-production will also propel the development of Chinese TV and film productions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     