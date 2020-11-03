News / Nation

China sets development goals for next five years

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
China aims to achieve a set of social and economic objectives over the next five years, according to the full text of the CPC Central Committee's development proposals.
Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0

China aims to achieve a set of social and economic objectives over the next five years, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

China will strive to make new strides in economic development during the period, the proposals said.

With new steps to be taken in reform and opening up, China will further improve its socialist market economy and basically complete the building of a high-standard market system.

China's social etiquette and civility shall be further enhanced, while the core socialist values shall be embraced by the people.

The country aims to make new progress in promoting ecological civilization, improving people's wellbeing, and enhancing governance capacity.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on October 29.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     