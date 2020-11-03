News / Nation

China urges US to cease meddling in Hong Kong affairs

Xinhua
  2020-11-03
China on Tuesday urged the United States to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's judicial matters and China's internal affairs.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a media query concerning recent US accusations against China over the arrest of relevant individuals in Hong Kong.

Noting that China is a law-based country and the HKSAR is law-based society, Wang said the law must be observed and those who violate the law must be held accountable. "The HKSAR authorities' fulfillment of duty in accordance with law allows no smears."

Wang said since the return of Hong Kong to the motherland, the Chinese government has been exercising jurisdiction over Hong Kong in accordance with China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, adding that the principles of "one country, two systems", "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy have been earnestly implemented.

"It is an undeniable fact that the Hong Kong residents' lawful rights and freedoms have been well protected," Wang said.

Hong Kong is China's special administrative region, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, Wang said.

"Any attempt to undermine the principle of 'one country, two systems' or the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong will be firmly opposed by all Chinese people including our Hong Kong compatriots, and any attempt to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs or China's internal affairs will never succeed," he said.

Source: Xinhua
