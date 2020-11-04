Xi urges mutual opening up featuring shared benefits, responsibilities, governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on all countries to commit to mutual opening up that features shared benefits, shared responsibilities and shared governance.

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on all countries to commit to mutual opening up that features shared benefits, shared responsibilities and shared governance.

"COVID-19 is a stark reminder that all countries are in a community with a shared future. No one can stay immune in a major crisis," Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo.

"We need to trust rather than second-guess each other; we need to join hands with rather than throw punches at each other; we need to consult rather than slander each other," Xi said.

It is ill-advised to pursue unilateral dominance, or choose to hurt others' interests, which diminishes one's own interests, he said.

Big countries need to lead by example, major economies need to act on sound principles, and developing countries should play an active part in promoting opening up and sharing responsibilities, he said.

Xi called on all countries to safeguard the multilateral trading system, improve the rules of global economic governance, and build an open world economy.