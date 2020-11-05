News / Nation

Renowned Chinese calligrapher Ouyang Zhongshi dies at 93

Renowned Chinese calligrapher and educator Ouyang Zhongshi passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday morning in Beijing, according to an obituary notice issued by Capital Normal University (CNU).

Ouyang was born in the city of Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, and graduated from Peking University in 1954 before starting his career as an educator at a middle school.

He is best known for founding a pioneering calligraphic studies program at CNU four years after he transferred to the university in 1981.

The late artist, whose works have a distinguished reputation at home and abroad, trained many Chinese calligraphers and specialized educators.

His funeral is scheduled for November 11 at the Babaoshan Funeral Home in Beijing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
