China's Hubei reports 4 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2020-11-08
Xinhua
 Central China's Hubei Province reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases Saturday, all imported from Indonesia, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

   The patients and asymptomatic carriers arrived in Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Jakarta, Indonesia via Sriwijaya Air flight SJ3124 on Friday.

   The patients have been sent to a designated medical institution for treatment, while the asymptomatic cases and 98 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine for medical observation.

   Hubei has reported a total of 68,147 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,627 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The disease claimed 4,512 lives in the province. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
