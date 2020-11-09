News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, including 1 locally transmitted

Chinese mainland reports 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including one that was domestically transmitted and 32 imported.
China's National Health Commission said Monday that it received reports of 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including one that was domestically transmitted and 32 imported.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in north China's Tianjin Municipality, the commission said in its daily report.

Thirteen of the new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, six in Shaanxi, four each in Guangdong and Sichuan, two in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Shanxi, Liaoning and Jiangsu, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Monday.

Among all the imported cases, 3,240 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 363 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     