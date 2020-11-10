Acts hyping 'two Chinas,' 'one China, one Taiwan' doomed to fail: spokesperson

Acts advocating the so-called "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan" will never win support from the global community and are doomed to fail, Zhu said.

The resumed session of the 73rd World Health Assembly has once again decided not to discuss the Taiwan-related proposal, which shows that the one-China principle is a common consensus and international norm of the global community, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when responding to a relevant question.

Acts advocating the so-called "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan" will never win support from the global community and are doomed to fail, Zhu said.

Stressing that Taiwan is part of China, Zhu reiterated that Taiwan region's participation in the World Health Organization activities must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle.

The resumed session of the 73rd WHA started on Monday via video link.