China to follow int'l customary practices over US election result: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-10
China will follow international customary practices over the US election result, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0

China will follow international customary practices over the US election result, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked about when China will send a congratulatory message.

"We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory. We understand the presidential election result will be determined following the US laws and procedures," Wang said.

"We always believe China and the United States should strengthen communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation based on mutual benefit, and promote the sound and stable development of China-US relations," the spokesperson said.

Wang said China's position on relevant issues is consistent and clear, adding that China is firmly determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

"We hope the new US government will meet China halfway," he added.

Source: Xinhua
