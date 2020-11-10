Chinese mainland reports 22 new COVID-19 case, including 1 local case

News / Nation

China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that it received reports of 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday.
CFP

An ambulance is seen at Yingqian Village in Shanghai, where one domestic case was reported, on November 9, 2020. 

China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday that it received reports of 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, including one that was domestically transmitted and 21 imported cases.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Monday, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, three each in Fujian and Sichuan, two in Beijing, one each in Tianjin, Zhejiang and Shaanxi.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,624 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,258 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 366 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,267. Of them, 426 patients were still being treated, including six in severe condition.

Altogether 81,207 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 17,465 close contacts were still under medical observation after 422 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
