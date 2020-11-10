Xi sends congratulatory letter to int'l forum on science, technology and innovation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the opening of the first conference of the International Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation of Boao Forum for Asia.

Noting that the world is now facing the COVID-19 pandemic and other various challenges, he said China stands ready to work with countries worldwide to strengthen scientific and technological innovation and cooperation, and push for more open, inclusive and mutually beneficial international exchanges in the area, so as to contribute to promoting the global economic recovery and safeguarding people's health.