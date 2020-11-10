News / Nation

10,148 people arrested over social unrest in Hong Kong

Xinhua
  20:21 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
The HK police announced on Tuesday that a total of 10,148 people were arrested between June 9, 2019 and October 31, 2020 over social unrest, among whom, 2,325 have been prosecuted.
Xinhua
  20:21 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0

The Hong Kong police announced on Tuesday that a total of 10,148 people were arrested between June 9, 2019 and October 31, 2020 over social unrest, among whom, 2,325 have been prosecuted.

The police said on social media that among the 2,325 people prosecuted, 690 were charged with rioting, 412 illegal assembly, and 337 possession of offensive weapons.

Of the 726 people who have completed judicial proceedings, 603 have to bear legal consequences, the police said, urging residents not to defy the law.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     