10,148 people arrested over social unrest in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong police announced on Tuesday that a total of 10,148 people were arrested between June 9, 2019 and October 31, 2020 over social unrest, among whom, 2,325 have been prosecuted.

The police said on social media that among the 2,325 people prosecuted, 690 were charged with rioting, 412 illegal assembly, and 337 possession of offensive weapons.

Of the 726 people who have completed judicial proceedings, 603 have to bear legal consequences, the police said, urging residents not to defy the law.