China's Tianjin reports new asymptomatic COVID-19 case

North China's Tianjin Municipality reported one new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 Tuesday, local health authorities said.

The carrier is a 48-year-old male cold-chain worker at the Dongjiang port in the city's Binhai New Area, said the Tianjin Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The man tested positive for the novel coronavirus around 10 am Tuesday during a screening of nucleic acid tests for cold-chain workers and frozen goods in Tianjin. He has been transferred to a designated hospital.

After a preliminary epidemiological investigation, 14 close contacts of the worker have been sent to a designated isolation point. His residential area and workplace have been closed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
