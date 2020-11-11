Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Seventeen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted.

China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and 16 imported.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Anhui, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Tianjin, five in Shanghai, two in Sichuan, and one each in Liaoning, Jiangsu and Shaanxi.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,640 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,274 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 366 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,284. Of them, 422 patients were still being treated, including six in severe condition.

Altogether 81,228 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 17,279 close contacts were still under medical observation after 746 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission.