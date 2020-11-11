China condemns US 'sanctions' against officials over Hong Kong

The bullying and interventionism by the US side on Hong Kong-related issues cannot in any way shake China's resolve to safeguard its national security.

China on Tuesday strongly condemned the so-called sanctions imposed by the United States on officials of Chinese central government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs and of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

The bullying and interventionism by the US side on Hong Kong-related issues cannot in any way shake China's resolve to safeguard its national security, said a Chinese spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council.

The enactment and implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR are affairs within China's sovereignty that brook no interference by external forces, the spokesperson noted.

The Chinese central government firmly supports relevant departments and personnel of the HKSAR government in performing their duties according to law, to prevent, stop and punish any act and activity that violate the national security law and other laws of Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

In disregard of facts, the US side has repeatedly imposed so-called sanctions against Chinese mainland and Hong Kong officials, severely violating international law and the basic norms of international relations, grossly interfered with China's internal affairs and Hong Kong's affairs, wantonly undermining the rule of law and a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, and blatantly challenging the Chinese government and its people to safeguard the legitimate interests of the country, the spokesperson said.

The bullying and cold war mentality pursued by the anti-China forces of the United States have long been outdated, and their attempt to "contain China by creating chaos in Hong Kong" will lead nowhere, the spokesperson said.