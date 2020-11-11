Xi offers China's approach for SCO to overcome challenges amid pandemic

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday offered China's approach to strengthening the Shanghai Cooperation Organization cooperation while meeting challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi made the remarks when attending via video link the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, a regional bloc representing nearly half of the world's population and over 20 percent of global gross domestic product.

Founded in 2001, the SCO has developed into an important, constructive force in the Eurasian region and for world affairs by sticking to the Shanghai Spirit, with deepened cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, security and culture, Xi said, hailing the example set by the bloc for a new type of international relations.

Widely deemed the SCO's bedrock principle, the Shanghai Spirit features mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity and the pursuit of common development.

Promoting multilateralism

COVID-19 has accelerated the evolution of the international landscape, and the world is experiencing major tests of promoting multilateralism or unilateralism, openness or isolation, cooperation or confrontation, Xi said.



"History has proven and will continue to prove that good neighborliness and friendship will prevail over a beggar-thy-neighbor approach, mutually beneficial cooperation is certain to replace zero-sum game, and multilateralism will win over unilateralism," he said, noting that humanity lives in a global village where the interests and destinies of all countries are intertwined.

Xi said the trend toward peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit is unstoppable.

He called on the SCO to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and make more explorations to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi called for real actions to practice multilateralism, improve global governance and safeguard international order.

Highlighting the importance of the principle of consultation and collaboration for shared benefits, he urged addressing global issues through consultation, building the governance system with joint efforts and enabling people from all countries to share the benefits of development.

Anti-pandemic cooperation

The SCO member states have vigorously supported each other in fighting the pandemic, injecting positive energy into the bloc's steady development as well as global anti-pandemic cooperation, Xi said, urging further cooperation for battling COVID-19.



"Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19, and now it is imperative to do everything possible to save lives," he said.

Xi called on the SCO countries to strengthen joint efforts in the prevention and control of COVID-19, support each other, and safeguard regional and global public health security.

He proposed setting up hotlines among the centers for disease control and prevention of the SCO members.

China is willing to actively consider the COVID-19 vaccine needs of the SCO countries, Xi said.

Vision for future

Calling for efforts to safeguard regional security and stability, Xi voiced firm opposition to interference by external forces in the domestic affairs of the SCO member states under any pretext.



He stressed the need to firmly support relevant countries in steadily advancing major domestic political agendas according to law and safeguarding political security and social stability.

Xi urged deepening pragmatic cooperation for common development.

"Common development is the real development, and sustainable development is the good development," he said, championing the vision of innovative, coordinated, green, open and inclusive development.

Noting that each civilization is distinctive and no one is superior to others, Xi underscored the need to boost mutual learning among civilizations, and good-neighborly friendship among countries to lay a solid foundation of public support for the long-term development of the SCO.

Xi said China cannot develop without the rest of the world, nor can the world as a whole prosper without China.

He welcomed all parties to seize the opportunities brought by China's development and make active endeavors to deepen cooperation with China.

Wrapping up his speech, Xi called for promoting the Shanghai Spirit to facilitate the SCO development and build a closer community with a shared future.