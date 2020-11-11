News / Nation

China's top legislature adopts decision on HKSAR LegCo members' qualification

Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a decision on the qualification of members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .
According to the decision, LegCo members shall be disqualified for the office once they are determined by law to have failed to meet the legal requirements of upholding the HKSAR Basic Law and honoring the pledge of allegiance to the HKSAR.

The decision lists circumstances deemed failing to meet these requirements, including advocating or supporting "Hong Kong independence," refusing to recognize the state's sovereignty and its exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong, seeking interference in the HKSAR affairs by foreign countries or external forces, or committing other acts endangering national security.

The decision applies to the sixth-term LegCo members whose nominations to stand for the seventh-term LegCo election originally scheduled on September 6 were invalidated by the HKSAR citing the above-mentioned circumstances.

The decision also applies to those running for the LegCo office or serving as its members in the future, in case of the occurrence of the above-mentioned circumstances.

The disqualification of a LegCo member should be announced by the HKSAR government, it adds.

The decision was passed at the 23rd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

A bill requesting the top legislature to make the decision was put forward by the State Council on November 7, acting upon a request from the HKSAR Chief Executive. The top legislature accepted the bill, drafted the decision based on the laws, and reviewed it at the session.

According to the decision, session participants said it is imperative to ensure that those in the HKSAR public sector who exercise public power, including LegCo members, uphold the HKSAR Basic Law and honor their pledge of allegiance to the HKSAR.

This will ensure the full and faithful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle and the Basic Law, safeguard China's sovereignty, security, and development interests and maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, they said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
